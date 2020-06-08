Sen. Mitt Romney joins Black Lives Matter protest in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched Sunday in the nation’s capital in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities, making him the first Republican senator known to do so.

Romney, who represents Utah, posted a tweet showing him wearing a mask as he walked with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington.

Above the photo he wrote: Black Lives Matter. Romney has been one of the more independent members of the U.S. Senate’s GOP caucus.

He voted to remove President Donald Trump from office after the impeachment trial.