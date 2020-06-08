Phoenix man who was hit with rubber bullets by police plans $11M lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — A young black man who was hit with rubber bullets and wrestled to the ground in January by white Phoenix police officers in a case of mistaken identity says the encounter did more than long-term physical damage.

Dion Humphrey told reporters Monday he now panics every time he sees police. Humphrey's lawyers announced the filed a notice of claim seeking $11.5 million.

They say the rubber bullets hit him near his heart and groin. The claim says Humphrey was hospitalized and needs heart surgery.

The claim accuses four officers of excessive use of force, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence.

Humphrey is black and the four officers are white.