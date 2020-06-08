 Skip to Content

Man arrested after westside fire destroys mobile home, damages two others

2:49 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories
Joshua Hall
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Joshua Hall

TUCSON - A man has been arrested in connection to a mobile home fire that ignited on Tucson's west side Monday morning.

According to officials, multiple fire departments were dispatched to the area of 4100 block of North Nidito Place near Limberlost Drive and Fairview Avenue in reference to a mobile home fire at around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire completely destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others. After further investigation, fire officials deemed the origin of the fire as suspicious.

Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 25-year-old Joshua Hall in connection to the blaze.

He was charged with arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film