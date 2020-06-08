Man arrested after westside fire destroys mobile home, damages two others

TUCSON - A man has been arrested in connection to a mobile home fire that ignited on Tucson's west side Monday morning.

According to officials, multiple fire departments were dispatched to the area of 4100 block of North Nidito Place near Limberlost Drive and Fairview Avenue in reference to a mobile home fire at around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire completely destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others. After further investigation, fire officials deemed the origin of the fire as suspicious.

Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 25-year-old Joshua Hall in connection to the blaze.

He was charged with arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.