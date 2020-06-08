Local DJ reacts to Ice Cube’s ‘call to action’ against Tucson ordinance

TUCSON - The City of Tucson is making national headlines after musician and actor Ice Cube tweeted at the Mayor asking for change in an ordinance that makes it illegal to film officers in certain situations.

Ice Cube's tweets are aimed directly at an ordinance that went into effect in Tucson in April of 2020. It's a class two misdemeanor giving someone up to a $750 fine and four months in jail for violating it.

In a Tweet shared Sunday, Ice Cube tweeted on Sunday "Tucson just lost me. Never going there again til *explicit* changes back. The public has a right to know."

Rascal from 106.3 The Groove is one of the original DJ's for the first hip-hop station in Tucson. He said he was not surprised by Ice Cube's Tweet.

"I thought it was pretty dope that Ice Cube singled out Tucson, like 'what's up Tucson,' that was a shout out to us," Rascal said. "It's not so much his social justice platform, it's his activism platform. He throws his weight behind what he's talking about. But, also, when you're tweeting, know what you're Tweeting about."

This was something that was echoed in Mayor Regina Romero's tweet back to Ice Cube, which read:

"This is misinformation. The ordinance explicitly recognizes and codifies "the public has a clear right to free speech and to record police activities that take place in public."

Ice Cube followed with a tweet:

"Please make sure its pro-people and not pro-Law Enforcement. Y'all should have an emergency meeting to make sure you're satisfying the great citizens of Tucson and surrounding areas. I love it there I'd hate to miss it."

The ordinance in question is Ordinance 11746. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued this statement.

"I have requested Mayor & Council to discuss Ordinance 11746 during tomorrow’s study session after hearing feedback from members of the community and seeing misinformation. In addition, I am going to recommend to Mayor & Council that we receive more community feedback, consider additional language, and bring the ordinance back for further review. To date, there have been zero citations or arrests made under this ordinance since it was adopted in April. I want to re-iterate that the ordinance does NOT prohibit the public from recording the police, nor does it prohibit the recording of crime scenes. The fear that our black brothers and sisters feel during their interactions with law enforcement is very real. The ability to record members of our police department is a critical mechanism for public accountability, and in many instances, the only way injustices and abuses have been exposed across the country. Mayor & Council adopted this ordinance in response to a small subset of individuals who appear at crime scenes with the sole intention of obstructing police activities and investigations. The ordinance was put together based on similar laws in other cities throughout the country. Our government works best when we are co-governing as one Tucson community, which is why it is important that we continue an open dialogue on this and other important issues."

Ice Cube is scheduled to perform at the Casino Del Sol on Sept. 1.

At this time, there has been no word if the rapper will cancel his performance or boycott Tucson because of the ordinance.