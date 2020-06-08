Ice Cube calls for action after Tucson’s ‘cop watcher’ ordinance captures national attention

TUCSON - Musician and actor Ice Cube is questioning a recently adopted City of Tucson ordinance after a Tweet stating the ordinance made it illegal to film police scenes captured national attention last weekend.

Back on June 5, Twitter account, The Artsy Marxist posted on its feed that "the Tucson city council passed an ordinance making it illegal for citizens to film the Tucson police."

After the Tweet went viral, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero engaged in a chain of responses with The Artsy Marxist and its followers on Twitter clarifying the legislation, which was identified as Ordinance 11746 - an amendment to Tucson City Code that was passed in April aimed to deter people who show up at crime scenes to film police activity, cause conflict and post those videos on the internet for profit.

This is misinformation. The ordinance explicitly recognizes and codifies that "the public has a clear right to free speech and to record police activities that take place in public."



Recording the police IS perfectly legal in @cityoftucson https://t.co/FHE8lWxnIy — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 6, 2020

This exchange then captured the attention of the hip-hop legend.

On Sunday, Ice Cube quoted Romero's breakdown of the ordinance in question with the response "Please make sure its pro-people and not pro-Law Enforcement. Y'all should have an emergency meeting to make sure you're satisfying the great citizens of Tucson and surrounding areas. I love it there I'd hate to miss it."

Please make sure its pro-people and not pro-Law Enforcement. Y’all should have an emergency meeting to make sure you’re satisfying the great citizens of Tucson and surrounding areas. I love it there I’d hate to miss it. https://t.co/GLcnXnHZn9 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 7, 2020

The ordinance was created in response to a video of individuals who appeared at a crime scene and engaged in a verbal attack against two Tucson Police Officers.

According to officials, this ordinance allows law enforcement to arrest individuals who cross an established police line and charge them with a class two misdemeanor. Individuals convicted on this charge can be fined up to $750 and spend up to four months in jail.

This legislation does not restrict or penalize individuals for recording police officers.

The Artsy Marxist's initial Tweet has received more than 2,600 comments, 74,000 retweets and 129,000 likes as of Monday morning.

Ice Cube's Tweet in response to Romero has received 55 comments, 412 retweets and more than 1,000 likes.