Gov Ducey: UArizona to futher expand COVID-19 antibody testing

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that the University of Arizona will be expanding its COVID-19 antibody testing.

Back in April, UArizona began analyzing blood samples from Arizonans to determine who has been exposed to COVID-19 and may have developed antibodies to help the state combat the disease. The initial launch first tested 3,000 front line health care workers and 1,500 people from the general public - of those, 500 were students.

UArizona expanded the program in May setting up 31 testing sites across the state.

To help continue the efforts, the governor announced Monday afternoon that the university will further expand its antibody testing.

Through this expansion, the state plans to provide 250,000 tests for first-responders and health care workers.

.@uarizona is expanding #COVID19 antibody testing, including partnering with the state to provide 250,000 tests for first responders and health care workers.



Those interested in getting tested can learn more and sign up here: https://t.co/baiqUIA9iE @uarizonapres @UAZHealth — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 8, 2020

People who wish to sign up to get tested are advised to visit covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.