Gov. Doug Ducey will not extend mandated curfew amid George Floyd protests

TUCSON - After a week of protests related to the death of George Floyd, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will not extend the mandated statewide curfew after it expired on Monday.

Back on May 31, Ducey declared a State of Emergency that implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. May 31 to Monday, June 8 at 5 a.m. in response to recent protest that was triggered by the death of George Floyd. This order also authorized an expanded National Guard mobilization across the state.

On Monday, the governor went to Twitter to share how the state will proceed with handling the recent protests after the curfew officially expired.

His response is listed below.