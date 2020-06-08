Gov. Doug Ducey will not extend mandated curfew amid George Floyd protests

Gov. Doug Ducey will not extend mandated curfew amid George Floyd protestsUpdated
TUCSON - After a week of protests related to the death of George Floyd, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will not extend the mandated statewide curfew after it expired on Monday.
Back on May 31, Ducey declared a State of Emergency that implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. May 31 to Monday, June 8 at 5 a.m. in response to recent protest that was triggered by the death of George Floyd. This order also authorized an expanded National Guard mobilization across the state.
On Monday, the governor went to Twitter to share how the state will proceed with handling the recent protests after the curfew officially expired.
His response is listed below.
I want to thank both the peaceful protestors and law enforcement professionals for their cooperation during Arizona’s statewide curfew. Arizona has avoided much of the violence we’ve seen in other states and large metro areas.
I’m also thankful to all Arizonans for their patience during this time. Our state and nation are facing multiple challenges, and I’m very appreciative for how the citizens and leaders of our state are conducting themselves during this historic moment.
With the curfew expiring, @Arizona_DPS will remain vigilant, working with local law enforcement leaders to ensure they have the tools necessary to keep our streets safe and protect the rights of all residents to make their voices heard.
For the past 8 days, we’ve seen Arizonans exercise their Constitutional Rights in a peaceful manner. With this approach, Arizona can continue to be a good example of how First Amendment rights and public safety will be prioritized.Gov. Doug Ducey via Twitter.