Fire crews tackle large blaze near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Fire crews were battling a massive fire at a construction site near downtown Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the four-story apartment complex on fire late Sunday was under construction.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

The fire department says no one was injured.

Videos and photographs shared by the fire department showed a massive blaze on the western edge of the Arizona city’s Warehouse District and less than a mile south of the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse.

An outage map showed nearly 1,800 customers without power in the area, but it wasn't clear if it was connected and power was restored by early Monday.