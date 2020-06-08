 Skip to Content

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam no longer have guns in new ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’

Looney Tunes
Looney Tunes characters are now "duking" things out a little differently.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam do not carry guns in the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" that launched on HBO Max.

Make no mistake, there is still a lot of acme dynamite explosions and cartoon violence.

But Fudd's signature hunting rifle is gone and so are Sam's pistols.

In a recent short titled "Dynamite Dance", Fudd uses a scythe to chase Bugs Bunny, who fights back with explosives.

There's no word on whether the exclusion of firearms is related to gun violence in the nation.

CNN Newsource

