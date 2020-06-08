Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam no longer have guns in new ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’
Looney Tunes characters are now "duking" things out a little differently.
Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam do not carry guns in the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" that launched on HBO Max.
Make no mistake, there is still a lot of acme dynamite explosions and cartoon violence.
But Fudd's signature hunting rifle is gone and so are Sam's pistols.
In a recent short titled "Dynamite Dance", Fudd uses a scythe to chase Bugs Bunny, who fights back with explosives.
There's no word on whether the exclusion of firearms is related to gun violence in the nation.