Drone forces temporary grounding of air support battling Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - Bighorn Fire air support is back in the skies after a drone forced all aircrafts to be grounded Monday afternoon.

According to officials, at around 2 p.m., a drone was detected flying in the area of the lightning-caused fire burning more than 2,300 acres of Pusch Ridge. With only about 10 percent of the blaze contained, this discovery prompted the grounding of all aircraft dispatched to assist in the control efforts.

"When we work on fires we set temporary flight restrictions in place. Our firefighting aircraft communicate with each other and with forces on the ground," Coronado National Forest officials said in a Facebook post. "When an aircraft, such as a drone, enters the restricted air space we have no way of communicating with the pilot, so we must ground our aircraft. And precious time is lost."

Authorities said air support has since continued their duties in combating the Bighorn Fire.

"The consequences of this remain to be seen," CNF said. "If you know people with drones, please advise them not to fly over or around wildfires."

No evacuations have been ordered for homes in the Pusch Ridge Foothills at this time.

This came out from Coronado NFS:

