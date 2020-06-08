 Skip to Content

Democrats unveil police reform overhaul, kneel at Capitol

10:23 am AP - National News, News, Top Stories
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe a moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, Monday, June 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed during police interactions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats unveiled legislation Monday to overhaul police accountability.

House and Senate Democrats held a moment of silence at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall — reading the names of George Floyd and others who died in police hands — and then knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Their package is in response to mass protests nationwide over the death of Floyd and other black Americans during interactions with law enforcement.

The Justice in Policing Act would overhaul legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force episodes and set new standards for police training.

Associated Press

