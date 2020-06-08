Democrats unveil police reform overhaul, kneel at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats unveiled legislation Monday to overhaul police accountability.

House and Senate Democrats held a moment of silence at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall — reading the names of George Floyd and others who died in police hands — and then knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Their package is in response to mass protests nationwide over the death of Floyd and other black Americans during interactions with law enforcement.

The Justice in Policing Act would overhaul legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force episodes and set new standards for police training.