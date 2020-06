TUCSON - Crews are working a mobile home fire on Tucson's west side Monday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to a the scene on N. Nidito Place near Limberlost Drive and Fairview Avenue.

Fire officials say one mobile home was completely destroyed, two others were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

TRAILER FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working alongside @NorthwestFire and @GRFDAZ on a trailer fire in the 4100 block of N. Nidito that spread to adjacent trailers 👩‍🚒 #autoaid pic.twitter.com/IptOzMZZWG — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 8, 2020

