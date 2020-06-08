Bighorn Fire on Pusch Ridge 10 percent contained

TUCSON – Catalina State Park remains closed Monday morning as crews battle the Bighorn Fire on Pusch Ridge.

The blaze has burned more than 1700 acres so far.

Golder Ranch Fire District says the fire is now 10 percent contained.

One hundred and seventy 75 crew members are working the fire, including five 20-person hot shot crews.

No evacuations have been ordered for homes in the Pusch Ridge Foothills. The Golder Ridge Fire Department does not anticipate that there will be a need to evacuate residents at any point moving forward.

The fire was also being attacked from the air using five helicopters and one VLAT air tanker.

The blaze was ignited by lightning on Friday night.

Catalina State Park is currently closed and the area is currently a no-fly zone. No drones are permitted to be flown in the area.

The City of Oro Valley is asking residents in the Pusch Ridge Foothills to sign up for their Code Red alert for updates on the Bighorn Fire.