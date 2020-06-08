 Skip to Content

Autopsy: Arizona 6-year-old who was locked in closet died of starvation

New
4:53 pm News, Top Stories
6-year-old
12 News
Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26 and Ann Marie Martinez, 50

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An autopsy report for a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who police say was locked in a closet and deprived of food shows he died of starvation.

The boy's parents and his grandmother have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse in his death. They have pleaded not guilty.

The autopsy report noted that Deshaun Martinez was in a non-life-sustaining state of starvation. He weighed 18 pounds when he was found unresponsive in early March, well-below average for his age.

The medical examiner noted that Deshaun had a skeletal appearance with skin stretched over his bones and almost no body fat. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film