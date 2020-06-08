 Skip to Content

Arizona logs 789 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

New
9:07 am Breaking News Emails, Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories
mask
Pexels
Woman wearing mask, Photo Date: March 12, 2020

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 3 COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The statewide total is now 1,047.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 27, 678 with 789 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 402, 660 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.2 percent have come back positive.

RELATED: AZDHS provides updates on COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity

Deaths:

The state says that 808 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

  • 20 - 44 years of age: 52
  • 45 - 54 years of age: 61
  • 55- 64 years of age: 124
  • <20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 14, 003
  • Pima: 3, 154
  • Pinal: 1,127
  • Santa Cruz: 615
  • Cochise: 149
  • Yuma: 2, 257
  • La Paz: 183
  • Mohave: 512
  • Yavapai: 3144
  • Coconino: 1,290
  • Navajo: 2,229
  • Gila: 46
  • Graham: 41
  • Greenlee: 10
  • Apache: 1,732

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film