Arizona logs 789 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 3 COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The statewide total is now 1,047.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 27, 678 with 789 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 402, 660 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.2 percent have come back positive.

RELATED: AZDHS provides updates on COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity

Deaths:

The state says that 808 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 52

45 - 54 years of age: 61

55- 64 years of age: 124

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 14, 003

Pima: 3, 154

Pinal: 1,127

Santa Cruz: 615

Cochise: 149

Yuma: 2, 257

La Paz: 183

Mohave: 512

Yavapai: 3144

Coconino: 1,290

Navajo: 2,229

Gila: 46

Graham: 41

Greenlee: 10

Apache: 1,732

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.