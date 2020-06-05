Woman says her brother’s death while in custody by Phoenix PD parallels George Floyd’s death

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman whose brother was killed as Phoenix police were trying to arrest him three years ago is drawing parallels between his death and George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Mussallina Muhaymin says Floyd’s death brought back the pain from her brother Muhammad’s death while handcuffed and held down by Phoenix officers.

Video shows an officer pressing his knee on Muhaymin’s head during his arrest. Earlier, Muhaymin complained he couldn’t breathe as four officers tried to hold him down.

None of the officers were charged or faced discipline for their actions during the arrest.

Phoenix police declined to comment Friday on Muhaymin’s death.