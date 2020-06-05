Two dead after pursuit on SR 80 near Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - Two people are dead after a pursuit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on State Route 80 near Douglas on Tuesday.

According to CBP, border patrol agents stopped a vehicle on State Route 80 that evening. Officials say the vehicle was occupied with five people - the driver, a United States citizen, and four undocumented immigrants.

While conducting the traffic stop, the agents suspected of a second vehicle involved in human trafficking activities.

The driver of the second vehicle did not stop after agents attempted to make an immigration stop, according to CBP.

Later, CBP Air and Marine Operations responded to the pursuit.

CBP says the pursuit ended when the driver of the second vehicle lost control and rolled over.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people, who remain in critical condition, were transported to a hospital in Tucson.

Another person was treated and released to Border Patrol custody.

The suspect driver, who was critically injured, died at a local hospital, CBP says.

Four of the occupants in the second vehicle were identified as undocumented immigrants. The driver was identified as a U.S. citizen.

The case remains under investigation.