TPOA: Home, personal vehicle of TPD officer targetd by vandals

TUCSON - The home of a Tucson Police Department officer was hit by vandals Thursday night, according to Tucson Police Officers Association.

On a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon, TPOA said a TPD officer had his home and personal vehicle vandalized Thursday night.

TPOA said on their post that they believe the officer was targeted for his position at the department.

"The only way to explain this damage was that he was targeted. Targeted for the job he does. Targeted because he answered the call to serve his community," the organization said. "This is unacceptable. How does something like this further the discussion that our country so desperately needs to have? How does scaring the family of a police officer help to improve relationships?"

TPOA representatives said the officer does not take a police car home, does not display any objects or paraphernalia related to law enforcement pride or wears his uniform while in his neighborhood.

Further details surrounding the vandalism has not yet been released.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

