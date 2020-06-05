Report: Earth sees warmest May on record

If the month of May felt a little toastier than normal, it was.

Earth has just experienced its hottest May on record, with temperatures at point 63 degrees celsius above average.

That's according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The agency looked at the average temperature data worldwide for May from 1981 to 2010.

Most above-average temperatures were recorded over parts of Siberia, Western Alaska, along the Andes bordering Chile and Argentina, and over regions in West and East Antarctica.