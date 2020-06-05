Officers suspended after man, 75, shoved and hurt on video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors are investigating after a video captured police in Buffalo, New York, shoving a 75-year-old man who then fell and cracked his head.

The WBFO recording of Thursday night’s encounter quickly gained steam online and sparked outrage. Two police officers have been suspended without pay.

The video shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of officers clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square around curfew time. The man falls backward and hits his head on the pavement. Blood leaks out as officers walk past.

The mayor says the man is in serious condition.