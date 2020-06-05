LA mayor proposes slashing police budget as much as $150M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's is being pushed into unfamiliar roles in a city wracked by racial unrest, and his proposal to cut the police budget is seeing criticism from officers.

The mayor said earlier this week city officials will identify as much as $150 million to slash from the Los Angeles Police Department budget.

Garcetti says change “starts someplace, and we say we are going to be who we want to be, or we’re going to continue being the killers that we are.”

The city's police union says the reference to “killers” raises doubts about Garcetti's fitness to lead the city.