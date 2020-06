TUCSON - Deputies seek information regarding the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on May 22.

David Sargent, 43, died after being struck by a vehicle near Irvington Road and Cardinal Avenue.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect did not remain on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with a potential for reward, at 88CRIME.org.