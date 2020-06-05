 Skip to Content

Coronado National Forest open sites

Coronado National Forest reopened four more facilities on Thursday.

The following site are now open:

Nogales RD

  • Bog Springs Campground (restrooms open)

Sierra Vist RD

  •  Lakeview Campground (restrooms open)
  • Rock Bluff Group Site (restrooms open)

Safford RD

  •  Shannon Campground (restrooms open)
  •  Soldier Creek Campground (restrooms open)

Santa Catalina Ranger District

  • Sabino Canyon Recreation Area lower (main) parking lot, expected to open June 4 or 5

The following areas are also open (they were reopened May 21)

Douglas Ranger District

  •  Herb Martyr Campground (restrooms open)
  •   Rucker Forest Camp Campground (restrooms open)
  •  Sycamore Campground (restrooms open)

Nogales Ranger District

Sierra Vista Ranger District

  • Reef Townsite Campground and Group Site (restrooms open)
  •  Ramsey Vista Campground (restrooms open)

 Safford RD

  •   Arcadia Campground (restrooms open)
  •   Noon Creek Campground (restrooms open)
  •    Riggs Flat Campground (portable toilets)

 Santa Catalina RD

  •  General Hitchcock Campground (restrooms open)
  •   Peppersauce Campground (restrooms open)

Concessionaire sites to re-open with the exception of group sites:

  •  Rose Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)
  •    Spencer Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)

For more information, visit  the Interactive Visitor Map, and www.recreation.gov for site restrictions.

