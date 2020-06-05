Coronado National Forest open sites

Coronado National Forest reopened four more facilities on Thursday.

The following site are now open:

Nogales RD

Bog Springs Campground (restrooms open)

Sierra Vist RD

Lakeview Campground (restrooms open)

Rock Bluff Group Site (restrooms open)

Safford RD

Shannon Campground (restrooms open)

Soldier Creek Campground (restrooms open)

Santa Catalina Ranger District

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area lower (main) parking lot, expected to open June 4 or 5

The following areas are also open (they were reopened May 21)

Douglas Ranger District

Herb Martyr Campground (restrooms open)

Rucker Forest Camp Campground (restrooms open)

Sycamore Campground (restrooms open)

Nogales Ranger District

Sierra Vista Ranger District

Reef Townsite Campground and Group Site (restrooms open)

Ramsey Vista Campground (restrooms open)

Safford RD

Arcadia Campground (restrooms open)

Noon Creek Campground (restrooms open)

Riggs Flat Campground (portable toilets)

Santa Catalina RD

General Hitchcock Campground (restrooms open)

Peppersauce Campground (restrooms open)

Concessionaire sites to re-open with the exception of group sites:

Rose Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)

Spencer Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)

For more information, visit the Interactive Visitor Map, and www.recreation.gov for site restrictions.