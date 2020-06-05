Coronado National Forest open sites
Coronado National Forest reopened four more facilities on Thursday.
The following site are now open:
Nogales RD
- Bog Springs Campground (restrooms open)
Sierra Vist RD
- Lakeview Campground (restrooms open)
- Rock Bluff Group Site (restrooms open)
Safford RD
- Shannon Campground (restrooms open)
- Soldier Creek Campground (restrooms open)
Santa Catalina Ranger District
- Sabino Canyon Recreation Area lower (main) parking lot, expected to open June 4 or 5
The following areas are also open (they were reopened May 21)
Douglas Ranger District
- Herb Martyr Campground (restrooms open)
- Rucker Forest Camp Campground (restrooms open)
- Sycamore Campground (restrooms open)
Nogales Ranger District
Sierra Vista Ranger District
- Reef Townsite Campground and Group Site (restrooms open)
- Ramsey Vista Campground (restrooms open)
Safford RD
- Arcadia Campground (restrooms open)
- Noon Creek Campground (restrooms open)
- Riggs Flat Campground (portable toilets)
Santa Catalina RD
- General Hitchcock Campground (restrooms open)
- Peppersauce Campground (restrooms open)
Concessionaire sites to re-open with the exception of group sites:
- Rose Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)
- Spencer Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)
For more information, visit the Interactive Visitor Map, and www.recreation.gov for site restrictions.