Arizona man accused of planning to burn down police station

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested and accused of making online plans to burn down the magistrate court and police station in the northern Arizona city of Page.

They say 26-year-old Loren Reed of Page was taken into custody Tuesday and appeared Thursday before a magistrate in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Reed is being held on suspicion of using the internet and telephone to willfully threaten to unlawfully damage or destroy a building by fire.

Prosecutors say that if convicted, Reed faces up to a 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. It was unclear Thursday if Reed has a lawyer yet.