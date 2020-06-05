Arizona logs 1,579 new coronavirus cases; death toll is 1,012

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 16 COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The statewide total is now 1,012.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 24, 332 with 1,579 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 370, 255 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.9 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 782 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 49

45 - 54 years of age: 58

55- 64 years of age: 121

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 12,091

Pima: 2,883

Pinal: 1,018

Santa Cruz: 503

Cochise: 120

Yuma: 1,708

La Paz: 149

Mohave: 447

Yavapai: 3144

Coconino: 1,248

Navajo: 2,104

Gila: 42

Graham: 40

Greenlee: 9

Apache: 1,656

