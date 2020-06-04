Two juveniles arraigned for 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

TUCSON - Two juveniles were arraigned for charges incudling first-degree murder Thursday in connection to an east side shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old.

Back on April 7, 18-year-old Tyler Thomas was found unresponsive with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the parking lot located at 8140 S. Houghton Rd. near Rita Road. Officials said Thomas was allegedly shot after an altercation ensued between two groups inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

The two groups were said to be acquainted with one another.

Thomas was pronounced deceased shortly after Tucson Fire Department paramedics attempted to treat the 18-year-old.

One other person was injured in the struggle but did not require further medical treatment.

While no arrests were initially made at the beginning of the investigation, two juveniles were arraigned in connection to the incident Thursday.

Officials say the two appeared in court in reference to a combined 10 charges made in connection to the east side shooting.

Both suspects were each charged with first-degree murder and four other charges related to attempted armed robbery.

News 4 Tucson will not be identifying the suspects at this time.