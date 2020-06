TUCSON - A serious injury was reported in a collision that occurred in midtown Thursday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, two vehicles reportedly collided on eastbound 22nd Street near Columbus Boulevard.

🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧🚨

Eastbound 22nd Street at Columbus Blvd is shut down due to a serious injury collision involving two vehicles. Please use an alternate route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/UGOkS0uV3T — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 5, 2020

The area has been shutdown in connection to the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.