Influencer Jake Paul faces charges after riot at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say social media influencer Jake Joseph Paul faces misdemeanor charges following a riot that resulted in extensive damage to a mall.

Scottsdale police say Paul was identified as a participant in a Saturday night looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

He was issued a summons to appear in court in a month.

Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, said in a social media post Wednesday that he didn't loot or vandalize at the mall and went there to attend a protest against the death of George Floyd.