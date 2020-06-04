Individual wanted in connection to two separate shooting incidents on south side

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department seeks the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in two separate cases.

Police say the suspect is wanted in an aggravated assault case and a shooting that both occurred on May 30.

According to TPD, the individual reportedly attempted to enter a closed business at 500 E. Valencia Rd. After he was denied entry, the suspect reportedly shot out the business's glass door with a silver handgun and confronted an employee who was inside the business.

He then fled the area the area in a blue Dodge pickup truck.

TPD then late determined that the individual was involved in a shooting near S. Kino Parkway and E. Ajo Way later that evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.