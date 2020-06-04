Governor Ducey, state leaders react to nationwide protests

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called the suffering and death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis abhorrent during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Ducey called the killing of George Floyd an American tragedy and said he hears the protestors.

"These peaceful protestors have been out in cities and towns, all over state and all over our country," Governor Ducey said. "In Arizona, we're listening and we're looking at this as an American moment where change can happen, for the better in our nation."

Col. Heston Silbert, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, also weighed in.

Silbert has spent more than three decades in law enforcement.

"In my 31 years, I don't know if I ever seen anything as horrific and tragic as what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota," Silbert said. "That has been foremost in my mind in the manner in which we handle the situations that we're dealing with here in Arizona."

Silbert believes the rioting and looting last weekend fails to do justice to the majority who protest peacefully.

Silbert knows there must be change.

"We understand we're only as strong as the violations that one person commits and unfortunately we all have to answer for that," Silbert said. "If improvement comes from that, and it certainly should from this situation, I hope for better days ahead."

The governor was asked about a meeting he had earlier this week with faith leaders.

"I think we spent 90 minutes together," Governor Ducey said. "I spent nearly the entire time listening and learning and I'm to continue to do that.

Ducey added, "One of the things that was asked of me at the meeting was if I thought racism was a sin and I said, 'Of course it is a sin.'"