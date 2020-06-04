Family sought after unidentified vulnerable adult found on northwest side

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking to reconnect a vulnerable adult with her family after she was found on the northwest side Thursday morning.

According to PCSD, a woman possibly named Michelle Goma was found near the 7600 block of North Casimir Pulaski at around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies said the woman was unable to identify herself.

She was described to be five feet, nine inches tall, weigh 155 pounds appears to be in her 20's. She was said to have black hair and brown eyes.

She was said to be wearing black pants, black shirt and large gold earrings.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.