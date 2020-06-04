At least 17 positive for COVID-19 at Tucson’s 911 call center test

TUCSON - At least 17 employees at the City of Tucson's 911 Emergency Communications Center tested positive for COVID-19.

According to city officials, six employees have already been released to return to work.

An additional seven employees are expected to return to work within the next week. Three of the seven employees should be released by June 8, according to the City of Tucson.

Of the 17 cases, 11 were asymptomatic and six were symptomatic. Eight others are awaiting results.

Director Jamie O'Leary said the management team put in place protocols to "preserve service levels" at the communication center when staffing levels after employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. The department also conducted mandated testing at that time.

According to officials, there are currently 2,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County. Of those cases, 202 have resulted in death.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.