Arizona logs 530 new coronavirus cases Thursday

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 15 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The statewide total is now 996.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 22, 753 with 530 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 350, 902 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.8 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 771 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 48

45 - 54 years of age: 57

55- 64 years of age: 118

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 11,229

Pima: 2,669

Pinal: 948

Santa Cruz: 462

Cochise: 94

Yuma: 1,510

La Paz: 110

Mohave: 428

Yavapai: 307

Coconino: 1,221

Navajo: 2,042

Gila: 39

Graham: 38

Greenlee: 8

Apache: 1,637

