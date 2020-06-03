White House physicians kept close eye on President Trump while on malaria drug regimen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House medical team kept a close eye on President Donald Trump’s heart rhythms, including at least one electrocardiogram, when he took a two-week course of a malaria drug to try to prevent the coronavirus.

Trump's doctor says Trump "completed the regimen safely and without side effects.” Dr. Sean Conley disclosed the information in a report on Trump’s latest physical.

Overall, Conley says, Trump showed little change in basic health measurements from 16 months ago. On the negative side, he gained a pound.

But on the plus side, his cholesterol level continued to fall.