Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. later this month.

It's the latest escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries.

China so far hasn't allowed U.S. airlines United and Delta to resume flights to China, which they wanted to restart this week.

Those flights were suspended earlier this year because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China.

The Transportation Department says it will suspend flights by four Chinese airlines to and from the U.S. beginning June 16 — sooner if President Trump decides to do so.

The Transportation Department says China is violating an air-travel agreement between the two countries.