TPD: Suspect vehicle involved in Tuesday’s hit-and-run located

TUCSON - Police say the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident on Tucson's south side has been located.

The pedestrian collision happened Tuesday morning near Drexel Road and Park Avenue, according to Tucson Police Department.

On Tuesday, police said they were looking for a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla.

They said the vehicle was missing a driver's side mirror and that the fog light may be damaged.

The vehicle involved in this Hit & Run has been located. Detectives are still actively working the case. Thank you to everyone who helped spread word . https://t.co/vCBCrYuX6h — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 3, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.