MVD offering online access for 2019 vehicle fee, tax information

TUCSON - Arizona Department Motor Vehicles Division is offering free online documents for 2019 vehicle fee and tax information as the federal and state income tax filing deadline closes in.

After the income tax filing deadline was extended to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MVD decided to offer a document that allows residents to access their 2019 vehicle fee and tax information electronically.

To get access to this service, visit the "Vehicles Fees/ Taxes Paid" link at ServiceArizona.com.