 Skip to Content

MVD offering online access for 2019 vehicle fee, tax information

New
12:26 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - Arizona Department Motor Vehicles Division is offering free online documents for 2019 vehicle fee and tax information as the federal and state income tax filing deadline closes in.

After the income tax filing deadline was extended to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MVD decided to offer a document that allows residents to access their 2019 vehicle fee and tax information electronically.

To get access to this service, visit the "Vehicles Fees/ Taxes Paid" link at ServiceArizona.com.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film