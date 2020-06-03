May job losses in US could raise 3-month total to 30 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — The epic damage to America’s job market from the viral outbreak will come into sharper focus Friday when the government releases the May employment report.

Eight million more jobs are estimated to have been lost. Unemployment could top 20%. And potentially fewer than half of all adults may be working.

Beneath the dismal figures will be signs that job cuts, severe as they are, are slowing as more businesses gradually or partially reopen. Still, the economy is mired in a recession, and any rebound in hiring will likely be painfully slow.

Economists foresee unemployment remaining in double-digits through the November elections and into 2021.