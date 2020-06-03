Lea Michele apologizes for being ‘difficult’ on ‘Glee’ set

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Glee” star Lea Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.”

Michele issued a statement saying that while she didn’t recall any incident or judged anyone by their background, she was sorry and blamed her privilege and “immaturity.”

The apology came two days after former co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Michele is white and Ware is black.

The controversy started when Michele tweeted her support for Black Lives Matter.