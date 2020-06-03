Free fishing in Arizona on June 6

Arizonans can go fishing for free this Saturday.

Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week.

On Saturday, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in the state.

Bag limits and other fishing regulations are in effect.

If you’re not sure how to fish and would like to learn, check out AZGFD’s learn to fish video series.

You can purchase your AZGFD fishing license here. It’s $37 for Arizona residents.