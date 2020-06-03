Face coverings required at Tucson International Airport starting Saturday

TUCSON - With more than 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the United States alone, Tucson International Airport announced Wednesday that face masks will be required starting Saturday.

According to Tucson Airport Authorities new health guidelines, visitors are required to wear any type of face coverings, from handsewn masks to bandannas, while on airport property, including all TUS public facilities, including the airport’s main passenger terminal, the C gates building, the Rental Car Center and TAA parking facilities, including the shuttles and exit booth lanes.

The decision made after airport officials saw an increase in air travel in recent weeks.

“Our TAA team members have been forward thinking and working diligently on additional precautions to provide the safest environment possible for the benefit of everyone who uses the airport,” Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley said. “This order provides additional assurance to our community that the health and well-being is a top priority, especially as we move forward in our recovery efforts.”

According to the order, there are a few exemptions to the mask rule. The people and circumstances where face coverings do not need to be worn are listed below.

By any child who is younger than two years old.

By an individual who requires assistance wearing and removing a face covering, including those who are incapacitated or have a physical disability.

By a child 12 years old or younger who cannot be assisted putting on or removing the face covering by a parent or guardian.

By an individual who is hearing impaired or assisting a hearing impaired person using facial and mouth movements for communication.

During the limited time when an individual is consuming food or beverages.

By an individual who has a recommendation from a physician that they not wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

At the request of a TSA officer verifying a person’s identity for security purposes.

TAA has implemented several other health and safety protocols at the airport to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those are listed below.

Acrylic shields have been installed at airline and car rental check-in counters, at the gate areas and other points of transactions.

Floor signage with safe distancing messages are located at queue areas and around the baggage carousels.

Seat signage about social distancing is installed on all seating at TUS, including gate waiting areas, ticketing level and airport parking shuttles.

General signage with Centers of Disease Control messaging has been installed throughout the terminal complex.

Additional instant hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the terminal.

Traditional drinking fountains have been taken out of service. However, we have water filling stations with paper cup dispensers, to allow our guests to access water.

To view the executive order in its entirety, visit flytucson.com.