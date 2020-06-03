Arizona sees 973 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 22,223 statewide

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 40 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. The statewide total is now 981.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 22, 223 with 973 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 345,044 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.7 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 759 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 47

45 - 54 years of age: 56

55- 64 years of age: 117

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 11,068

Pima: 2,627

Pinal: 940

Santa Cruz: 438

Cochise: 94

Yuma: 1,387

La Paz: 91

Mohave: 422

Yavapai: 304

Coconino: 1,186

Navajo: 1, 994

Gila: 37

Graham: 41

Greenlee: 8

Apache: 1,586

