Arizona native identified as a victim killed in North Dakota airbase shooting

TUCSON - One of the two active-duty members who were killed in a shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on Tuesday was identified as an Arizona woman.

At around 4:30 a.m., the base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting according to a report by Associated Press. The air base’s commander told reporters Tuesday that two airmen died while in a dormitory, but he did not initially give details about what led up to the shooting.

One of the victims of the shooting was identified as Airman First Class Natasha Raye Aposhian. The 21-year-old from Arizona was assigned to the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Aposhian was assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base in April, working as an Aircraft Parts Store Apprentice.

The second victim was identified as Airman First Class Julian Carlos Torres, 20, of Texas. Reportedly, he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

He was assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron.

According to the Air Force, Tuesday was the first duty station for both victims; neither had been deployed.

The Air Force says the disaster mental health team and emergency response services will provide support for those who were affected.

The case remains under investigation.