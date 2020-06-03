 Skip to Content

4, 11-year-old girls found dead in Arizona home after fire

5:10 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two children have been found dead inside a Golden Valley home after a fire was extinguished.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say three adults and five children were inside the home when the fire began early Wednesday. They say two girls _ ages 4 and 11 _ were found dead inside the house.

Authorities say the girls’ parents, another child and a male roommate were transported to a hospital and reported to be in critical condition. Two other children escaped the fire without injury although one was being held at a hospital for observation.

Sheriff’s officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.  The names of the adults and children weren’t immediately released.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film