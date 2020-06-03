4, 11-year-old girls found dead in Arizona home after fire

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two children have been found dead inside a Golden Valley home after a fire was extinguished.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say three adults and five children were inside the home when the fire began early Wednesday. They say two girls _ ages 4 and 11 _ were found dead inside the house.

Authorities say the girls’ parents, another child and a male roommate were transported to a hospital and reported to be in critical condition. Two other children escaped the fire without injury although one was being held at a hospital for observation.

Sheriff’s officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the adults and children weren’t immediately released.