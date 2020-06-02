VIDEO: Man drinks liter of lemon juice in under 17 seconds

One Idaho man has a sour taste in his mouth. He drank an entire liter of lemon juice in under 17 seconds!

Why would anyone do such a thing?

David Rush is a senior product manager at a tech company, but he's also somewhat of a professional Guinness world record breaker.

He holds 149 of them!

To get this one, he had to drink a liter of 100 percent lemon juice through a straw in less than 17.12 seconds.

He did it in 16.53.

Rush says he does these stunts to encourage students to pursue science, math and engineering.

Some other records he holds include fastest juggler, slowest juggler and longest time balancing a chainsaw on the chin.

You can read about more of his records in his book coming out later this week called "Breaking Records: 21 Lessons from 21 World Record Attempts."

And to answer your question. Yes, rush held all that lemon juice down.

He says Guinness doesn't specify how long it has to stay in his stomach, but it wouldn't be in the spirit of the rules if he let it come back up.