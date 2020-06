TUCSON - Tucson Police Department seeks information regarding a suspect vehicle involved in a pedestrian collision Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened near Drexel Road and Park Avenue.

The vehicle is said to be a silver 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla. It is missing a driver's side mirror. The fog light may be damaged, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.