RoadHouse Cinema plans to reopen June 10

TUCSON - Craving to catch a movie in a theater? The wait is almost over.

After temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, RoadHouse Cinemas announced Monday that it plans to reopen in June.

According to a post shared on its Facebook page Monday, RoadHouse Cinemas located at 4811 E. Grant Rd. near Swan Road will reopen for business June 10.

This may just be the news you've been waiting for... WE'LL BE RE-OPENING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10TH! Please note, that due to... Posted by RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson on Monday, June 1, 2020

The movie theater said it is currently cleaning and sanitizing its theater to allow proper safety protocols to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19.

RoadHouse Cinemas said it plans to show new and classic films when it reopens next week.

For more information, visit roadhousecinemas.com.