Retired officer, ex-college athlete and others killed during George Floyd protests

Several people have been killed during protests seeking justice for George Floyd, a black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck.

The victims include a retired St. Louis police captain checking on his friend’s pawn shop, a popular owner of a barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, a federal officer working security at a courthouse in Oakland, California, an Indianapolis businessman who was a star football player and a 22-year-old woman leaving a protest that turned unruly in Iowa.

Many of these deaths have been overshadowed by the turmoil roiling American cities.

