President Trump pushes governors to crack down on ‘lowlifes, losers’ after George Floyd’s death prompts unrest across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is stepping up the pressure on governors to crack down after a week of unrest set off by the death of George Floyd, demanding New York call in the National Guard to stop the “lowlifes and losers.”

As cities around the U.S. witnessed a seventh straight night of both peaceful demonstrations and bursts of theft, vandalism and attacks on police, the president amplified his hard-line calls of a day earlier, in which he threatened to send in the military to restore order if governors didn’t do it.