Police scanner apps soaring in popularity
Police scanner apps are surging in popularity after days of riots across the United States.
"5-0 Radio Police Scanner" is one of the most top downloaded apps for iPhones.
It costs $5 to download - it’s the current top paid app in Apple's App Store.
Apps such as "Zynn" give real-time information about incidents involving the deployment of police, fires, shootings and looting.
Some scanner apps also let protesters listen to live police radio feeds.
The developer for" 5-0 Radio Police Scanner" says the app had more than a half a million active users tune in since Sunday.