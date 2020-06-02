Police scanner apps soaring in popularity

Police scanner apps are surging in popularity after days of riots across the United States.

"5-0 Radio Police Scanner" is one of the most top downloaded apps for iPhones.

It costs $5 to download - it’s the current top paid app in Apple's App Store.

Apps such as "Zynn" give real-time information about incidents involving the deployment of police, fires, shootings and looting.

Some scanner apps also let protesters listen to live police radio feeds.

The developer for" 5-0 Radio Police Scanner" says the app had more than a half a million active users tune in since Sunday.